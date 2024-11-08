Quavo Crushes Kai Cenat in a $20,000 Game of Rock, Paper, Scissors on Livestream

Quavo is no slouch when it comes to his bets.

The rapper appeared on the latest episode of Kai Cenat's stream. During his time there, he and the host played a high-stakes game of rock, paper, scissors where Quavo bet $20,000 on winning.

In the clip, Quavo ends up winning his battle against the streamer and proudly exclaims, "Get my motherf---king money." Quavo then shared that Cenat had the money in the back and that he saw it before appearing on the stream.

While Quavo's time on the stream may have been mostly good times, there was a heartfelt moment when the rapper remembered his fallen Migos member, Takeoff.

During the preview of a new song, Quavo can be heard paying tribute to Takeoff.

"Can't tell ya how many times I've cried / Days ain't the same without you / Don't know if I'm the same without you," he can be heated rapping on the song.

While Quavo kept his composure, fans sensed that he was getting emotional despite him wearing a pair of black sunglasses to hide his eyes.

"Nah bruh in the back too. When he put them glasses on I know he was holding back tears," commented one person.

"Well yea that was literally his Nephew he watched pass away in front of him," added another person.

"Grief is real. Men's mental health matters. Feel what you have to feel, Quavo. Sending love," shared someone else.

"Grief has no time limit," wrote another Instagram user.

Takeoff was killed after getting shot over a high-stakes dice game at 810 Billiards & Bowling on Nov. 1, 2022. After his death, Houston police arrested and charged 34-year-old Patrick Clarke, ABC7 reports. However, Clarke has maintained his innocence.

Detectives on the case claim that Clarke had a gun in one hand and a bottle of wine in the other when he was caught on surveillance camera firing his weapon toward Takeoff. Those fingerprints are said to have helped identify Clarke.