Takeoff's Mom Substituted as Defendant in Controversial Rape Case

A woman who claims the late rapper Takeoff raped her in 2020 has won a victory in court, with the judge appointing the singer's mother as the new defendant in the plaintiff's lawsuit.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, alleged in a complaint filed in Van Nuys Superior Court that Takeoff — real name Kirshnik Khari Ball — raped her at a party at a home in Encino on June 23, 2020.

Takeoff was shot dead on November 1, 2022, at a Houston bowling alley; he was a member of Atlanta rap trio Migos.

According to MyNewsLA.com, a motion by Doe — naming Titiana Patrice Davenport, Takeoff's mother, the defendant in the current case — was approved Friday by Judge Huey P. Cotton.

A Georgia probate judge had named Davenport the administrator of her son's estate last year.

Davenport also filed a wrongful death suit, filed in June 2023, against 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston owners, the venue at which her son was killed. Judge Cotton had imposed a stay on Doe's case pending the outcome of the probate proceedings.

Doe, too, filed a $6 million creditor's claim against Takeoff's estate. The lawsuit states that Takeoff made several advances toward her at the party, all of which she declined.

The suit claims that after she tried to lay down in a bedroom, Takeoff came in, "forced himself on top of her and had sexual intercourse with her against her will."

The news follows the ongoing court disputes over Takeoff's estate.