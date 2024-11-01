What Happened to Takeoff? Unpacking the Details of The November 2022 Fatal Shooting

The music world was shaken by the tragic news of Takeoff's death in 2022.

The rapper attended a party at 810 Billiards and Bowling in Houston on November 1 when he was fatally shot as an "innocent bystander" who was "at the wrong place, at the wrong time."

His uncle Quavo was reportedly there with him at the time of the shooting.

According to authorities at the scene, "There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterward outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting."

Police confirmed was unarmed and not involved in the dice game or the argument that escalated into gunfire.

"I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside," they said in a press conference. "He was not armed."

The shooting reportedly took place as a fight over a "lucrative" game of dice.

Two other people were shot after Takeoff but did not suffer any non-life-threatening wounds.

Both Patrick Clark, the shooter, and Cameron Joshua, who was allegedly armed at the time of the incident, were in custody by December 2022.

Joshua was present at the location and found with a gun.

Fast forward to May 2023, Clark faced official murder charges. Reports from court documents detailed his actions of unlawfully discharging a gun toward Takeoff with intentional and knowing conduct.

It's currently unknown what happened to Joshua but Clark has been granted release on a $1 million bond and is now confined to house arrest since early 2024. At present, there has been no definitive legal resolution in this case.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that a defendant involved in the wrongful death case is claiming that Takeoff, to some extent, bore responsibility for his demise.

The rapper's mom Titania Davenport took legal action by filing a million-dollar lawsuit against three defendants, LVA4Houston Greenstreet, Lionstone Partners, Midway Companies and Cushman & Wakefield of Texas.

However, the venue owners are now seeking to have the lawsuit thrown out because it was allegedly Takeoff's fault he got shot.

According to the legal papers, "Decedent [TakeOff] failing to exercise ordinary care for his own safety." Midway said in their suit.

"There is a reasonable probability that the occurrence in question as well as the damages complained of were proximately caused, in whole or in part, by unknown criminals who participated in unlawful gambling and/or the illegal possession of firearms."

They went on, "Defendant is not liable to Plaintiffs because Plaintiff's own acts or omissions proximately caused or contributed to Plaintiff's injuries."

The autopsy report confirmed Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The Harris County medical examiner classified the case as a homicide, despite Migos previously announcing he died from "senseless violence and a stray bullet."