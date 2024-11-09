Lady Gaga's Dad Reveals Tensions Over Politics After Supporting Trump While She Backed Harris

Lady Gaga's dad shared insights into the family dynamics that arose from his support for Donald Trump, contrasting with his daughter's endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Despite the divide caused by differing political views, Joe Germanotta expressed optimism about the potential for healing within family, post-election.

He said, per The Post, "Ya know, ever since I came out as a Republican on FOX & Friends, ever since then, you know, it's been a little dicey at home, but we'll get past it."

The restaurateur from New York proceeded to portray himself as a Republican with a broad-minded perspective, frequently advocating for progressive social causes.

"People need to understand that even though I'm a Republican and I have Republican conservative attitudes, that doesn't mean I don't support the LGBTQ community, or drag as a form of artistry."

"And that's why we use the restaurant as a venue for them to come in, the drag artists and perform once a week."

In September, Germanotta publicly declared support for Trump's presidential campaign, while his Grammy-winning artist daughter showed her backing for Vice President Harris by appearing at a rally on the last day of the campaign.

Germanotta cited Trump's economic and immigration policies as the main reasons behind his endorsement of him and emphasized the stark contrast between Trump and Harris, labeling them as two distinct individuals with differing ideologies.

"One is pure, you know, and he is a patriot, right?" he said of Trump. "The other's just going to say whatever she needs to say to get elected."

Lady Gaga was one of the performers on the final night of the Kamala Harris rally and entertained the audience with her powerful presence and performances.

She welcomed Doug Emhoff, Harris's husband, to join her on stage before delivering a soulful rendition of "God Bless America."

During her speech, the pop star also dived into her enthusiasm regarding the approaching election.

"For more of this country's life, women didn't have a voice," she said. "Yet we raised children, we held our families together, we supported men as they made the decisions. But tomorrow, women will be part of making this decision."

"Today, I am holding in my heart all the tough, tenacious women who made me who I am. I cast my vote for someone who will be a president for all Americans," she added.

When the night drew to a close, Lady Gaga made a triumphant comeback with her performance of "Edge of Glory."

The victory achieved by Trump was seen as a remarkable feat with Germanotta likening it to "a hat trick," leaving him understandably pleased with the outcome.