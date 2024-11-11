Mariah Carey Faces Deposition Over Memoir's Shocking Drug Allegations Against Estranged Brother

Mariah Carey is set to be interviewed by attorneys regarding statements made in her memoir concerning her brother Morgan's alleged involvement in drug distribution.

The deposition is slated to take place on January 17 at the New York law offices representing her brother, as detailed in court documents acquired by The US Sun.

In a legal action initiated in March 2021, Morgan took legal recourse against his younger sibling, Mariah, alleging that she had penned untruths about him in her memoir, "The Meaning Of Mariah Carey."

The estranged siblings have reportedly not communicated since 1994.

The Grammy-winning singer made shocking accusations against her brother, claiming he engaged in violent behavior towards her, was involved in drug dealing during his time at a New York nightclub in the 1980s, and hinted at a past prison sentence - all of which her brother, Morgan, vehemently denies.

In a separate excerpt, Mariah described Morgan as her "sometimes drug-dealing, been-in-the-system, drunk a** brother."

In response to the allegations against him, Morgan filed a lawsuit claiming that the published information had caused major harm to his reputation, labeling them as untrue, defamatory, and deeply intrusive.

According to documents obtained by The Sun, "[Morgan] brings this action more in sorrow and disappointment in his sister's betrayals and malicious falsehoods than in anger at them," the lawsuit said.

"He is by no means envious of his sister's enormous artistic and personal success, has enjoyed his own successes both professional and personal and has always wished her well."

In a ruling made in February 2022, a judge dismissed the majority of the lawsuit yet permitted two aspects to proceed. These included the allegations that Morgan engaged in drug dealing and the insinuation that he had a history of incarceration.

Recently, Mariah disclosed that she was informed by a "well-known photographer," a "well-known hairdresser," and their mother about Morgan's involvement in drug dealing, which was considered common knowledge within their inner circle at the time.

Per the documents submitted in New York on Friday, Morgan's legal team is set to extensively interrogate Mariah regarding these allegations during a sworn videotaped deposition scheduled for late January.

In addition to their request for evidence to support her claims, they also insist that the mom-of-two submit all necessary documentation, such as the complete names and addresses of all parties implicated, within the next twenty days.

According to the outlet, chances are high that legal representatives will inquire with Mariah to identify the individuals referred to as the "well-known hairdresser" and the "well-known photographer" who allegedly informed her that her brother was involved in drug trafficking.

Morgan's lawyer, Richard Altman, told The US Sun, "It is disheartening that Mariah, to build herself up to the public in her 'tell-all book,' manufactured disparaging facts about her brother Morgan, who is still mourning the deaths of his sister and mother, deaths which he first learned of not from her, but from her lawyer to his."

"What is more disheartening is that Mariah, after significantly harming Morgan through her words, plays the victim."

"In the end, not only will Mariah have to answer questions under oath about how she intentionally harmed her brother, but the public will learn the real truth behind their relationship and who the real victim is."