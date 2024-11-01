Mariah Carey Declares 'It's Time' to Launch the Christmas Season in New Addams Family-Themed Video

Christmas time is finally here, according to Mariah Carey.

The Queen of Christmas took to her social media channels on Nov. 1 to officially kick-off the holiday season. She declared that the countdown to the most wonderful time of the year has begun with her eagerly awaited "It's Time" video.

This year, Carey was dressed as Morticia Addams from the Addams Family. The clip begins with a dark and spooky night, complete with a full moon, howling wolves and a steady rain falling on a haunted mansion. Carey then appears in a sparkly, black dress a black wig and dark makeup taking the hand of a dancer dressed as Gomez Addams as they do the couple's signature terrifying tango.

However, Carey does not dance long and pushes Gomez out of frame, tosses a dagger at his face, which nearly misses. The singer then looks right down the lens and uses her mind to open a cabinet as the final calendar pages from October get tossed aside.

Inside the cabinet is a red and white Santa jumper. Carey then declares that "It's Time" with her signature whistle notes. A sleigh filled with presents appears along with fake snow and Gomez goes from ghoul to snowman. This is all soundtracked to Carey's iconic hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

The video ends with Carey preparing to take off with her reindeer.

Carey is gearing up to release the 30th anniversary of her first Christmas album, Merry Christmas, which houses "All I Want for Christmas Is You," along with other originals and covers. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has sold over 16 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling singles ever. As of 2023, the Associated Press estimated the song's royalty earnings at $100 million. That same year, the song was selected by the Library of Congress for inclusion in the National Recording Registry.

She is set to promote the project on her Merry Christmas Time Tour set to begin on Nov. 6.