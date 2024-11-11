Liam Payne's Death Investigation Takes a Twist as Missing Rolex Spurs Police to Revisit Hotel Room

In the ongoing investigation into the death of Liam Payne, Argentinian authorities are actively searching for one of the singer's expensive belongings, which remains missing.

Despite conducting raids on the homes of three individuals who are considered suspects in the case, Payne's Rolex watch has yet to be found.

Argentinian newspaper La Nacion (via Daily Mail) reported that investigations into the residences of the two women who were in the company of Payne before his fatal fall from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires have yielded no significant findings.

The individuals are currently considered witnesses and have not been implicated in wrongdoing.

Over the weekend, news surfaced that authorities plan to conduct another search at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel to locate the valuable watch. La Nacion stated that the operation, scheduled to occur within the "next 72 hours," will primarily target the lavish suite occupied by the former member of One Direction.

Investigators believe the watch, suspected to have been stolen, might have been overlooked during the initial search.

It has been reported that Payne was spotted wearing the Rolex watch in yellow gold Day-Date 40, which is estimated to be worth around $40,100, in surveillance footage and various pictures included in the evidence presented by the prosecution just before his passing at approximately 5 pm on October 16 in the local time zone.

A source told La Nacion, "We know from images that have been analysed that Liam had the watch on the day of his death. He had it in one of his hands and he had it at least two to three hours before his fatal hotel fall. We looked for it in his hotel room and couldn't find it."

"The watch was searched for in the homes of the three people being investigated on suspicion of abandoning Liam and the supply and facilitation of drugs, as well as in the homes of the two female escorts who were with him in his room the afternoon he died. The room is still sealed by court order, and no one can enter."

"Searching for the watch in the homes of the people Liam had contact with before his death was the initial priority but now another inspection will take place to see if it remains somewhere in his room."

Meanwhile, Rogelio "Roger" Nores, a close associate of the "Strip that Down" singer, vehemently denied any involvement after being implicated as one of the individuals being looked into. Nores, a businessman who was once known as Payne's manager, refuted the accusations connecting him to drug-related incidents and claimed that he abandoned the star before his tragic passing.

In a statement, he clarified, "I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened."