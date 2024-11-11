Donald Trump Says He Listens to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' on Repeat: 'It's a True American Song'

Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us" has taken over as one of the year's biggest hits and has a surprising fan -- Donald Trump.

Taking to his social media website Truth Social on Nov. 10, Trump shared that he has been loving the song and praised it as a "true American Song."

"Starting my day by listening to 'Not Like Us' by Kendrick Lamar. I love this song! A true AMERICAN song. I have listened to this song repeatedly," he began in his post.

The President-elect went on to share how he heard about the song and credits his team for the discovery.

"I heard my team sing it after I won and I thought, 'Wow that's a great song,'" Trump continued.

He seemingly went on to call out Drake being from Canada as well, as "Not Like Us" is part of the ongoing feud between Lamar and Drake.

"Funny that the Canadians think that they are better than us. They are not! Canada is crumbling upon itself -- and it's because of this song," he concluded.

Drake and Lamar have seen an escalation in their feud after Lamar released the song "Like That" earlier this year as a response to Drake's song "First Person Shooter" from last year, where it is claimed that J. Cole, Lamar, and Drake are the big three in rap music.

Since the release of the songs, both Drake and Lamar have traded jabs over the last year with Drake releasing the songs "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle," while Lamar released "Euphoria" and "6:16 in LA" before culminating in the release of "Not Like Us."

On the track, Lamar accuses Drake of pedophilia and being a "colonizer" of the rap scene. Drake has since denied the accusations on "The Heart Part 6."

"Not Like Us" became the most successful of the diss tracks, having peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and being nominated for several Grammy Awards, including Record and Song of the Year.