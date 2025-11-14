Sharon Osbourne Breaks Down Hearing Donald Trump's Tribute to Late Husband Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne was visibly moved after hearing a heartfelt tribute from President Donald Trump honoring her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

It was an emotional moment that was captured during the recording of The Osbournes Podcast. Her son Jack surprised both his mom and sister Kelly, playing a voice note from Trump which he had saved on his phone.

In the message, according to LadBible, Trump addressed Sharon directly: "Hi, Sharon. It's Donald Trump, and I just wanted to wish you the best and the family. Ozzy was amazing. He was an amazing guy. I met him a few times and I wanna tell you he was unique in every way and talented."

He concluded warmly, saying, "So I just wanted to wish you the best and it's a tough thing, I know how close you were, and whatever I can do. Take care of yourself, say hello to the family. thanks, bye."

Sharon, 73, responded by reflecting on her interactions with Trump during her time on "Celebrity Apprentice."

"All I know is a man that I know, I worked with for a month. I spent one month with him and his wife, who was always gracious, elegant, just a delight to talk to, his wife," she recalled.

She praised Trump's respect toward her and her family, noting that he always asked about her children and treated them with courtesy.

"The thing is all I know is he has treated me with respect, your father with respect. He wanted nothing from us, nothing. Melania, the same, nothing," Sharon said.

Jack also noted the significance of Trump's gesture: "Love him or hate him, he didn't have to call and leave a voicemail."

Sharon emphasized that politics played no role in her gratitude, as she has never voted in U.S. elections.

"Listen, I'm not American; I can't vote. I don't want to vote. I don't vote for anyone. Never have, never will," she said.

Sharon Osbourne shares voicemail she received from Trump offering condolences on the death of Ozzy.



“I’m not American. I cannot vote. Never have, never will. But the thing is, all I know is, he’s treated me with respect, your father with respect- he wanted nothing from us.” pic.twitter.com/1CZ79qQIoK — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 13, 2025

Ozzy,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the iconic lead singer of Black Sabbath, died on June 22 at the age of 76 after a long fight against Parkinson's disease and other medical complications. His death certificate referred to "acute myocardial infarfarction" and "out of hospital cardiac arrest" as the main causes of the death, while mentioning coronary artery disease and Parkinson's with autonomic dysfunction as the contributing ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌factors.

Sharon noted that Trump's personal outreach underscored that he was not detached from everyday realities.

"He knows what is going on and I can't say that for our prime minister," she said. "Again, for President Trump and Melania, thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Kelly Osbourne Fires Back at Roger Waters

The Osbourne family also reacted to an insult from a co-founder of the band Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, who was criticized by a large number of people after he commented Ozzy shortly after his ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌passing.

Waters called Ozzy's career "idiocy and nonsense" and admitted he "couldn't give a f**k" about him in an interview over the summer.

During a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast, per Variety, Kelly did not hold back, calling Waters a "f*****g c**t." Sharon and Jack joined in criticizing Waters' remarks, with Sharon calling him "sick in the head" and "a sad, irrelevant, old, miserable human being."

Jack added that he found it ironic that Waters was gaining press coverage from his comments, noting that Ozzy himself had long criticized Waters privately but never publicly.

Sharon suggested that Waters' insult may have been aimed at her because of her Jewish heritage, though both Kelly and Jack expressed skepticism about that claim.

Kelly concluded, "He's the worst word you can think of, and most people when you say the word c**t take great offense. So I send great offense to you, Roger Waters. You are a f*****g c**t."