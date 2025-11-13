Jack Osbourne Reveals Donald Trump's Voicemail to Family After Ozzy Osbourne's Death

The Osbourne family recently revealed a touching gesture from former US President Donald Trump following the death of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.

On the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Jack Osbourne, joined by his mother Sharon and sister Kelly, played a voicemail from Trump, who reached out to offer condolences to the grieving family, TMZ reported.

In the message, Trump said, "Hi Sharon, it's Donald Trump, and I just wanted to wish you the best and the family. Ozzy was amazing, he was an amazing guy. I met him a few times and I wanted to tell you he was unique in every way and talented." He continued, "So, I just wanted to wish you the best. And it's a tough thing, I know how close you were. And whatever I can do. Take care of yourself. Say hello to the family. Thanks, bye."

Jack, 40, emphasized that regardless of politics, the voicemail was appreciated. "Love him or hate him, he didn't have to call and leave a voicemail," he said. The gesture, Jack noted, meant a lot to the family during a difficult time.

Sharon Osbourne, 73, echoed her son's sentiment, recalling her past experience working with Trump on The Celebrity Apprentice.

"All I know is a man that I know...he was always respectful toward me and your father," she said. "He wanted nothing from us. Melania, the same, nothing. And they have been great."

Despite her respect for Trump, Sharon clarified her position on politics, noting she is a British citizen and cannot vote in US elections.

"I'm not American. I can't vote, I don't want to vote, I don't vote for anyone. Never have, never will," she said.

The Osbournes also shared that they received a letter from King Charles III.

According to US Magazine, Sharon expressed gratitude, saying, "Our king, now we're talking. Our king, he's an amazing person. Not just because he wrote to us when Ozzy passed, but if he did it for us, he knows he does it for many, many, many people."

She praised the monarch for consistently showing care to the family over the years, including during Ozzy's hospital stays.

Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic Black Sabbath frontman, passed away on July 22 at the age of 76 after suffering a heart attack.