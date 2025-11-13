Ja Rule Reveals The Bad Side of His Feud With 50 Cent— Says It Went Too Far

Rapper Ja Rule is opening up about the long-term effects his feud with 50 Cent had, claiming it hurt the New York hip-hop scene.

Appearing recently on the "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast, the Queens rhymer discussed how the damage had been done from their infamous beef while weighing in on other rap rivalries.

Speaking on the broader effects of rap beefs, Ja Rule said the end result usually hurts rather than helps the culture. "Look at Kendrick and Drake. Nothing good is coming out of any of these things. Like, me and 50's sht, that sht fcked up New York Hip-Hop. It really did because it separated a lot of n***s in New York," he said.

According to HotNewHipHop, Ja Rule made it clear he no longer wishes to dwell on his issues with 50 Cent. "That's why I don't sit here and promote the negativity between me and 50," he said during the podcast.

"I don't give a fck about that sht. I wish that Black man luck, man. Go ahead and do you, man. Get your money, man. But do right, do better. Because all you do is fcking sht on other Black people too. That's all he does."

The rapper Ja Rule is best known for the early-2000s hits "Always On Time" and "Mesmerize"; he has been at odds with 50 Cent for most of the 2000s. The two artists' rivalry involved diss tracks, physical fights, and ongoing social media spats that rivaled some of hip-hop's most notorious feuds.

Pivoting from being asked if he had any advice for other artists in high-profile feuds, the rapper replied, Why I gotta advise Drake? Why I can't advise Kendrick? Drake don't need no advice. Drake is rich, he got a big ass plane. Have you seen his plane? What we talking about Drake for, man? That n***a chilling, man," he joked.

Ja Rule also stuck to his belief that he was the better artist when it came to his beef with 50 Cent. "I feel like I was the better rapper. I felt like I made the better records. I feel like my records aged better, still. So that's how I feel inside. I don't know how everybody else feels," he continued.