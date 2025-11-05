Sean 'Diddy' Combs Brags About Possible Trump Pardon While Serving Prison Sentence

Sean "Diddy" Combs may be behind bars, but the music mogul appears confident that his time in prison won't last long.

According to TMZ, sources at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, where Diddy is currently serving a four-year, two-month sentence for prostitution-related offenses, claim he has been telling fellow inmates that President Donald Trump could pardon him sometime in early 2026.

Diddy, who has already served thirteen months during his trial, allegedly told other prisoners that he plans to help them once he is released.

While the rapper has been optimistic, the exact reason behind his certainty about a pardon remains unclear.

Late last month, reports surfaced that Trump was considering commuting Diddy's sentence.

TMZ cited a source claiming the President was "vacillating" on a commutation, with some White House staff reportedly advising against it.

The outlet added, "Trump will do what he wants," suggesting Diddy could be released as soon as this week.

#EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Diddy has been bragging in prison about President Trump pardoning him soon, according to sources at FCI Fort Dix. https://t.co/mDs8m68sSs pic.twitter.com/hYQEK1CsND — TMZ (@TMZ) November 4, 2025

White House Denies Diddy Pardon Rumors

However, a White House spokesperson denied the reports, telling sources, "There is zero truth to the report, which we would've gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news.

The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations."

Photos of Diddy at Fort Dix recently circulated online, showing him smiling and chatting with other inmates.

HNHH reported that social media reactions were mixed, with rapper 50 Cent posting a sarcastic comment on Instagram: "He look happy to me, with all them handsome men around. GOOD MORNING NEW YORK CITY!"

In addition to the pardon speculation, Diddy has filed to appeal his case, and his trial is expected to be expedited.

Despite his legal challenges, the rapper appears to remain in good spirits and has been vocal about his plans should a pardon come through.

The FCI Fort Dix facility was reportedly selected by Diddy at his own request. Insiders claim he has been "bragging" to inmates about the possible pardon and making promises to look out for them once he is released.