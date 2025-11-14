Notorious B.I.G. Estate Sues Publicist for Fabricated Sexual Allegations Involving Diddy and CJ Wallace

The estate of Notorious B.I.G. has filed a lawsuit against publicist Jonathan Hay, accusing him of spreading false and lurid allegations involving Sean "Diddy" Combs and B.I.G.'s son, CJ Wallace, in an attempt to revive his stalled career.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, the estate claims that Hay, who once praised Wallace as an "honor and a privilege" to work with, pivoted to circulating graphic stories after the estate refused to release his 2020 remix project "Ready to Dance."

In one October 2024 interview, Hay stated, "Puffy and Biggie's son CJ had sexual relations," and claimed that Wallace's associate, Willie Mack, was his "boyfriend."

The lawsuit describes both statements as fabricated attacks intended to harm Wallace's credibility in the music industry.

Hay later escalated his claims, alleging that Wallace attended Diddy's infamous "freak-off" gatherings and witnessed criminal sexual activity. He also accused Wallace of luring him into a home for Diddy to assault him, according to The Jasmine Brand.

The estate says these allegations were "concocted and delivered with full knowledge they were false."

The most extreme claim, which resurfaced in reporting by the outlet, involves Hay alleging that Diddy forced him into a violent sexual act during a 2021 meeting tied to the remix project.

He told interviewers that members of Diddy's circle restrained him while Wallace and Mack were present.

According to the complaint, Hay claimed Diddy defiled a shirt once owned by B.I.G. and allegedly said, "Rest in peace BIG." The lawsuit calls the account "reckless and impossible," citing prior emails and Hay's conduct.

Praise Turned to Fabrication

Before the dispute escalated, Hay had sent messages expressing appreciation for working with Wallace and the estate.

On July 11, 2021, he wrote, "I have absolutely loved working with CJ and you guys as it's truly been an honor and a privilege," adding, "I have NO issues whatsoever with anyone else outside of Willie. It's been a complete joy working with all of you."

According​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to the estate, these messages show that Hay did not complain about being assaulted or any kind of wrongful conduct until he made a public scandal about it, and then he could benefit from it.

After the estate declined to continue his remix project, Hay reportedly became so angry that he threatened to share music without the necessary authorization, prompting a cease-and-desist letter dated July 15, 2021, to be sent to him.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ suit demands not only compensatory but also punitive damages, alleging that Wallace was professionally injured as a result of the defamatory statements that were propagated all over YouTube and social media.

According to the estate, these conversations reached more than a couple of hundred thousand people and are still being shared on the internet.