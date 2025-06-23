Machine Gun Kelly Shares Special Moment With Teen Daughter at Kids' Choice Awards

Machine Gun Kelly made a rare red carpet appearance with his 15-year-old daughter, Casie, at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, June 21, in Santa Monica, California.

The father-daughter duo looked cheerful as they walked the orange carpet, flashing peace signs and posing for photos.

According to PageSix, Casie looked playful in a lilac mini dress paired with Mickey Mouse ears, while her dad kept things simple with an all-black outfit and matching ears to complete the fun look.

Casie later took the stage to introduce her dad's live performance of his song "Cliché." Before the event, she told People magazine, "[He] definitely gives a lot of advice. He's more like a hype man, though." MGK smiled and responded, "Yeah, I'm a cheerleader."

MGK, born Colson Baker, shares his daughter Casie with former partner Emma Cannon. Despite being a chart-topping musician, he says being a dad comes first.

He recently welcomed a new daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, with actress Megan Fox, who gave birth in March 2025.

MGK Opens Up About Parenthood and Megan Fox's Sleepless Nights

Speaking about their newborn, MGK shared, "Megan is in the no sleep club, for sure," adding that while he's been busy performing, he knows moms go through the harder part in the early months, USA Today said.

"My specialty is music and laughs and whatever I can do to make her smile and kind of get introduced to the world with love."

He shared a sweet moment on Instagram, posting a video where he played a lullaby he wrote for baby Saga on a ukulele and sang it just for her. Casie says she loves her new little sister. "It's really just so cute. I love her so much."

MGK, 35, and Megan Fox began dating in 2020 and announced their pregnancy in late 2024 after previously suffering a miscarriage. Their relationship status remains unclear, but Fox has described Kelly as her "twin soul."

Though MGK got slimed at the event, he and Casie kept smiling and seemed to enjoy their day. The special outing gave fans a rare glimpse into the softer side of the rapper, showing him in full-on dad mode.