Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Being Snubbed From White Rapper Mount Rushmore

Machine Gun Kelly is speaking out after being left out of a viral image showing a "White Rapper Mount Rushmore."

The rapper and singer, whose real name is Kisean Colson Baker, shared his frustration on social media just days after the image began trending online.

According to VladTV, the picture, which spread quickly on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), reimagined Mount Rushmore with the faces of Eminem, Mac Miller, Paul Wall, and Russ.

Many fans agreed that Eminem, one of the most successful rappers of all time, deserved his spot.

Mac Miller was praised for his creativity and influence before his tragic death in 2018. Paul Wall's place on the list highlighted his role in Southern rap history, while Russ's inclusion sparked debate over his lyrical talent and independent success.

MGK didn't hold back. "me not on the white rapper mt rushmore is blasphemy," he wrote on X.

To support his claim, he reposted a freestyle clip from his August appearance on "Million Dollaz Worth of Game," filmed in his hometown of Cleveland. In the clip, he raps about loyalty and staying true to his circle.

MGK reacts to being left off the viral White Rapper Mount Rushmore!! pic.twitter.com/SljGIgWyiG — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 14, 2025

MGK's Genre Shift Sparks Debate Over Rap Legacy

Though MGK has explored different genres lately, including rock and country, he started his career in rap.

His 2015 album General Admission hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and he's had chart success since.

His 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall leaned into pop-punk and was produced by Travis Barker. His most recent single, "Your Name Forever," was released last month, Billboard said.

In 2024, he teamed up with Jelly Roll for two songs, "Lonely Road" and "Time of Day," and even covered The Chicks' "There's Your Trouble" for Spotify. These recent releases show how far he's expanded beyond his rap roots.

Outside of music, MGK's personal life is changing, too. In March, he and ex-fiancée Megan Fox welcomed a baby girl.

He also has a teenage daughter named Casie from a previous relationship. "She's finally here!! our little celestial seed," MGK wrote in a sweet Instagram post.

Even though some fans argue that MGK's move into rock and country disqualifies him from the rap conversation, others believe his early success and influence should earn him a place among the greats.