Beyoncé's New Album Sparks Infidelity Rumors as Jay-Z's Alleged Mistress Posts Cryptic Message

Beyonce's highly anticipated country album, "Cowboy Carter," has revived long-raging speculation about Jay-Z's infidelity.

Shortly before the album was released, Rachel Roy, who had long been suspected as the so-called "Becky with the good hair" from Beyoncé's 2016 visual album, "Lemonade," made a cryptic post on Instagram.

Just days before "Cowboy Carter" turned the rest of the world back on, Roy posted a quote attributed to Albert Einstein that read, "Stay away from negative people. They have a problem for every solution."

She also wrote in the caption: "Some look to be overjoyed at every turn, every decision, every moment, others look to be annoyed at every moment, pointing out all negatives that might go wrong. Which are you? Imagine all of the people that once told Albert he could not try or think anything new..."

Roy also said, "My wish today: May I look to be overjoyed with every moment. May I see the beauty in everyone and myself. May I only be around those that do the same."

Dolly Parton's "Jolene" was covered in this album, and the bold lyrics caught a lot of attention when she took direct shots at those looking at her Other Woman. Beyoncé makes no apologies, singing "Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I'm warnin' you, don't come for my man."

Fans took this to mean that the song was about someone trying to come between her and her husband, Jay-Z.

Beyonce had no reason singing Jolene. Trust me girl no one wants your man 😂 — 🐈‍⬛"EL GATO" JORGE😺 (@ramirezjorge419) May 12, 2024

Rumors of an affair with Roy date back to the infamous 2014 Met Gala elevator incident in which footage captured Beyoncé's sister Solange attacking Jay-Z over allegations he had cheated on the singer.

After this incident, the mention of "Becky with the good hair" from a Beyoncé song had many guessing who Roy was.

Roy responded to the criticism then with an Instagram post that said, "Good hair don't care, but we will take good lighting, for selfies, or self truths, always."

So, while she deleted it not too long after amidst trolling from Beyoncé fans, dubbed the BeyHive, the damage was done, and her fate was sealed as the suspected "Becky" in fans' eyes.

Jay-Z has admitted to cheating in 2017's album 4:44 but did not reveal the name of his mistress. Now, after the release of "Cowboy Carter," speculation is back on the table as those in the crosshairs of Beyoncé lyrics scramble to save the day from beef.

Roy's intentions may remain inexplicable—was her latest an attempted denial of rumors or philosophizing on her part?—but fans are loath to cut her any slack. And the BeyHive remains watching every angle of this saga unfold.