Call it Beywatch. Beyoncé channeled fashion icon and actress Pamela Anderson for her latest set of visuals.

In one of the few visual aspects the singer has given her fans from her Cowboy Carter album, Beyoncé takes on some of Anderson's most iconic looks for. Set to the tune of her song "Bodyguard," Beyoncé can be seen dancing to the track as she cycles through three of Anderson's most iconic looks.

The 43-year-old first sported a look from Anderson's character in Barb Wire, sporting a black dress with a plunging neckline, knee high boots and long mesh gloves.

Another one of Beyoncé's looks that was inspired by Anderson was the iconic red bathing suit from Baywatch, though Beyoncé's obviously read "Beywatch."

Her third look in the video channeled Anderson's outfit she wore to the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, with a giant pink fuzzy hat, white corset and sparkly leggings.

There were also some hidden messages that were sprinkled throughout the video. During the Barb Wire segment of the video, Queen Bey fires a fake gun that has the word "Vote" come out at the end of it. Additionally, the music video also ends with "Happy Beylloween," seemingly a reference to Halloween, which occurred just days before the release of the video.

When Beyoncé channeled Anderson's look from the MTV Video Music Awards, she appeared at the "No Visual Awards" awards instead. This appeared to be a cheeky nod to the lack of official music videos that fans have gotten from her recent albums given that her last two releases, self-titled and Lemonade, were music films.

She previously spoke about the lack of visuals to GQ in an interview from September 2024.

"Sometimes a visual can be a distraction from the quality of the voice and the music. The years of hard work and detail put into an album that takes over four years! The music is enough," she told the outlet.

Cowboy Carter has become one of the year's most acclaimed albums and spawned the hits "Texas Hold 'Em" and "Shotgun Rider."