Uncle Luke Calls Out Latino Trump Voters in Fiery Rant: 'We Will Not Be Marching With You'

Uncle Luke is not mincing words when it comes to how he feels about the Nov. 5 presidential election and the results of it.

Taking to Instagram for an Instagram Live session, Uncle Luke slammed Latino voters who voted for Donald Trump and revealed that Black people will not be standing by them if they get "deported."

"All y'all who didn't vote for Kamala, y'all stupid a-- gon' get deported. Y'all having marches and s--t already. We are not going out there to march," he said.

"Black people are not going to march for you. I'm sorry, we will not be marching. It's no more such thing as Black and brown people. It's Black. We will not be marching with you," Uncle Luke added.

The former 2 Live Crew frontman shared that battle lines were drawn after the election.

"The line got drawn last Tuesday. We know where we stand with all y'all. White people know where they stand with white women. Black people know where they stand with Hispanics. We thought y'all were our friends. Y'all go through some things, we be out there fighting and marching and then you do this," Uncle Luke shared.

He shared that some Black people may end up distancing themselves from Latinos in the community in the future before he made a joke about ICE agents.

"Now you got to worry about the little Black ladies who sitting there looking out the window calling the people on you. Hey ICE. They going to be singing the song. 'Ice Ice Baby,'" Uncle Luke said.

NBC reports that Trump earned 45 percent of the Latino vote. That number was up 13 points when compared to the 2020 election. It's also a record high for a Republican presidential nominee.

Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris in a near-landslide victory for his upcoming second term as president. NBC reports that Trump landed 312 Electoral College votes to Harris' 226, having swept the seven battleground states despite him being convicted on 34 felony charges.