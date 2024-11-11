John Oliver Quips That Katy Perry's Awful Whitney Houston Tribute Cost Kamala Harris the Election

Comedian John Oliver unpacked the election results and blamed Katy Perry for Kamala Harris' loss against Donald Trump.

On the latest episode of Last Week Tonight from Nov. 10, the host fought back tears as he criticized Trump. As he attempted to work out why Harris lost to Trump, he turned his focus to Perry, who endorsed Harris the day before the election by performing at a rally for her.

"Personally, I kind of would like to imagine that everything that happened on Tuesday is Katy Perry's fault because, at Kamala's Election Eve rally, she did this ill-advised cover," he said via Deadline.

Oliver then showed a clip of Perry singing a patchy version of Whitney Houston's "The Greatest Love of All", which features the lyric "No matter what they say to me, they can't take away my dignity."

"I mean, you are right, they can't take away your dignity because you just surrendered it willingly. I know, I know that she's trying to do a nice thing there but why would you try and cover Whitney Houston – the voice?" Oliver then joked.

The host then jokingly compared Perry's appearance at the rally to singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood's at Trump rallies.

"Say what you want about Lee Greenwood — which in my case is about 18 minutes of rigorously fact-checked insults — but at least when he played Trump rallies he wasn't trying to do Freddie Mercury's part in 'Somebody to Love,'" Oliver said.

He then clarified that he is not solely blaming Perry for Harris' loss, rather it is an easy scapegoat given the situation.

"Now, did that drunk bachelorette karaoke night performance doom the whole Harris campaign? Probably not. But it feels good to think so because it's an easy answer to a difficult question," Oliver continued.

On an earnest note, Oliver told his audience to give themselves some space to grieve and to do what they have to do to take care of themselves during this time.

"Throw your phone into the nearest body of water, scream into a well, punch a tree, curl up into a ball and watch The Princess Diaries all the way through and then, at the end, when 'Miracles Happen' starts playing, shriek, 'No they f---ing don't. Don't lie to me. People can be sh--s.' But try to not completely obliterate yourself in despair," he shared.

However, he ended the night with one final jab at Perry.

"And don't just take that from me. Take it from one of the world's greatest ever singers being covered by a different singer," he ended.