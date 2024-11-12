Tyrese Blames Trump Supporters for Fueling Wild 'Diddy Tape' Rumors

Tyrese is clearing the air when it comes to allegations that he appears on a Diddy tape.

Going on Instagram Live, the singer and actor dispelled any rumors that he appears in a Diddy tape and instead shifted the blame to Donald Trump supporters for creating those rumors about him.

"There is no such thing as a 'Diddy tape,' literally. So allegedly whatever that brother is dealing with, whatever reasons he's in jail, whatever the FBI, the law is dealing with allegedly pertaining to Diddy — I wanna tell y'all that I've been to some of the most legendary parties, I got no regrets," he said.

"I think some of the best parties in L.A., and if you're from L.A. and you've been to these parties, you would know that Diddy always had the most legendary parties that were always star-studded. The biggest and most legendary stars: white, Black, Latino, Asian, billionaires, fashion, you name it — Diddy hands down, from the Hamptons all the way to L.A. all the way to his legendary New Year's parties that he would do in Miami — I got plenty of photos, proudly, like every other celebrity and star that went to his party," Tyrese added.

Tyrese finished his rant by saying people should be more worried about the celebrities that aren't talking about their experiences despite them attending one of Diddy's parties in the past.

"Anybody who's not on the Internet talking about a Diddy party -- you should be more concerned about them, allegedly, about what they did or what they on tape doing. There is no such thing allegedly as a Tyrese-Diddy tape. That is a bunch of Donald Trump n---as in my comments, trying to discourage me from speaking up and speaking out," he concluded.

In a since-deleted post to Instagram, Tyrese previously shared that he was offering his friend emotional support during this time, but that he does not condone any form of abuse in any way.

"I don't condone nor do I support abuse, bullying, sexual assault or anything that is currently being alleged. But what I can't do is turn the blinds on how much this meant to me and all of us, and what he has done for the community of music and culture," he said, according to Billboard.

"I'm praying for Diddy, his kids, his family, his mother and all of the alleged victims that's in the middle of trying to simply have their voices to be heard. I love this brother. He's been nothing but kind and generous towards me, and that's the way I feel praying and praying for more of a better outcome of all of this is happening. God bless you Diddy. If you ever need to call me and just need a listening ear, I'm right here, bro," Tyrese shared.

Diddy is currently behind bars and is facing charges related to sex trafficking as well as racketeering. He is scheduled to appear in court in May 2025.