Louis Tomlinson Might Have Unintentionally Married a Fan

One Direction member Louis Tomlinson may no longer be a single man, at least for humor purposes.

The singer hilariously went along with a fan's bit in Jakarta earlier this year after she asked him to sign his autograph on a marriage certificate.

While Tomlinson was on tour at the start of the year with his Faith in the Future album, he performed at venues around the world and met his fans along the way. It was while he was at a meet and greet in Jakarta that he signed the official-looking document.

The fan took to TikTok to document the experience she had while having Tomlinson sign the license.

"What's this? Some kind of declaration of marriage is it? It's official, is that right?" he asked the fan.

The woman then jokes that the document is official, before Tomlinson responds with "right."

"Where do I sign?" he asked her.

The marriage certificate featured a picture of himself and the fan but he didn't seem to realize straight away that it was a declaration of marriage, agreeing to it anyway. After the woman told him that he should come to Jakarta more often, Tomlinson gave another quip.

"Well I have to, yeah. If my wife wants to, I have to," he said before the video cuts out.

Read more: Louis Tomlinson Surprises Directioners With Graying Hair At 32

In a since-deleted TikTok, the woman shared why she chose to have him sign the document.

"And I went there as a single woman, right? I don't have any boyfriend, I don't have any fiancé or something like that, but I got back from there as a married woman. I'm a married woman. I'm married to Louis Tomlinson. I'm his lawfully wedded wife," she said via CapitalFM.

"I did not go to the meet and greet but my friend did, and my friend asked him 'are you going to go back to Jakarta?', and he answered 'if my wife wants to', after he signed this.

There is still hope for Tomlinson to be a single man, as a marriage document is only one part of the process. People that wish to be married in the area must also provide other documents as well as have an official service.