Pregnant or Bloated? Flo Milli Sparks Rumors of Pregnancy with Latest Social Media Tease

Rising rap star Flo Milli appears to have recently sent social media into a frenzy over rumors that she may be with child.

Fans quickly took to social media after the artist posted a mysterious post on her Instagram, wondering about her relationship.

Flo Milli posted a preview of a new song, and she asked fans what its title should be. Her comment section was instantly flooded with congratulatory messages from fellow celebs and fans.

Social Media Buzz

Today, users stormed to write with shocked-lucky comments about the news on different platforms.

One commented, "Flo Milli dead wrong for dropping a pregnancy announcement like we needed more bad news this month."

Flo milli dead wrong for dropping a pregnancy announcement like we needed more bad news this month pic.twitter.com/OAFq5pZjdZ — bananna 🥥🌴 (@aforanna_) November 13, 2024

Fans took to Twitter to react to what the news meant, and this was a sentiment many seemed to share.

Flo Milli is bloated until she says otherwise. pic.twitter.com/EEfIYfrx2i — L (@solodeauxleaux) November 13, 2024

Apparently, even rapper Jazzy wasn't too fazed by the announcement and jokingly said, "LMAOOOO Flo Milli pregnant these bitches don gaf abt they careers," a display of the light humor laced within the serious conversations surrounding celebrity announcements.

LMAOOOO Flo milli pregnant these bitches don't gaf abt their careers pic.twitter.com/qLwTlHNGu1 — JAZZY💎 (@mygunispiink) November 13, 2024

Some, such as PIMPCE$$ J., reacted with incredulous capslock messages and speculation on which celebrity the father would be.

WHICH ONE OF YOU HAITIAN NIGGAS GOT FLO MILLI PREGNANT ????????? pic.twitter.com/c7zCR8Iprt — 𝗦𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝘀𝗵 😃 (@ashaswifi) November 13, 2024

Music and Future Projects

Outside of the speculation about her being pregnant, Flo Milli has been teasing new music. According to reports, she has a new song in the works that samples T-Pain's "I'm In Luv (Wit a Stripper)."

Flo Milli previews a new song sampling T-Pain's "I'm In Luv (Wit a Stripper)." @_FloMilli pic.twitter.com/TCQok3ys3e — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) November 13, 2024

The song may be another banger from the artist, who is known for her infectious hooks and empowering lyrics, and fans are here for it.