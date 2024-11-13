Pregnant or Bloated? Flo Milli Sparks Rumors of Pregnancy with Latest Social Media Tease

Rising rap star Flo Milli appears to have recently sent social media into a frenzy over rumors that she may be with child.
Fans quickly took to social media after the artist posted a mysterious post on her Instagram, wondering about her relationship.
Flo Milli posted a preview of a new song, and she asked fans what its title should be. Her comment section was instantly flooded with congratulatory messages from fellow celebs and fans.
Social Media Buzz
Today, users stormed to write with shocked-lucky comments about the news on different platforms.
One commented, "Flo Milli dead wrong for dropping a pregnancy announcement like we needed more bad news this month."
Fans took to Twitter to react to what the news meant, and this was a sentiment many seemed to share.
Apparently, even rapper Jazzy wasn't too fazed by the announcement and jokingly said, "LMAOOOO Flo Milli pregnant these bitches don gaf abt they careers," a display of the light humor laced within the serious conversations surrounding celebrity announcements.
Some, such as PIMPCE$$ J., reacted with incredulous capslock messages and speculation on which celebrity the father would be.
Music and Future Projects
Outside of the speculation about her being pregnant, Flo Milli has been teasing new music. According to reports, she has a new song in the works that samples T-Pain's "I'm In Luv (Wit a Stripper)."
The song may be another banger from the artist, who is known for her infectious hooks and empowering lyrics, and fans are here for it.
