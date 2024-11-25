Flo Milli Seemingly Confirms She's Pregnant After Blaming It on Bloating

Flo Milli attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Rapper Flo Milli, who hasn't been fully transparent when addressing rumors of her alleged pregnancy, is seemingly coming clean.

The 24-year-old Mobile native posted a series of selfies in which she's showing off what appears to be a full-on pregnancy belly, captioning the photos, "Only b-tch im in a competition with is me."

Fans reacted emotionally to the revelation, feeling slighted that she would deny her pregnancy only to reveal it a week later.

The last time fans caught a glimpse of the alleged pregnancy belly, Milli promptly negated all rumors, stating, "Da-n i cant be. bloated??"

Despite her previously denying that she's not with child, it did not stop other celebs from sharing their excitement for Flo Milli. "FLO WAIT WAIT THIS ALOT RN. You look pretty asf bihhhhhh," Sexyy Red wrote in the comments section. "I'm not gone lie I ain't hear a word u said [loud crying face emoji] congratulations omg Flo Mommi Sh-ttttt," Baby Tate said. "BELLLLYYYYY CONGRATS BABYYYY," added Big Boss Vette. "Omgggg!!! She so pretty! Preggo face," Saucy Santana noted.

So who is the father of the alleged baby? The rapper, known for songs like "We Not Humping" and "Conceited," is currently keeping the identiy of her boyfriend a mystery, sharing in a July 2024 interview with Fly Guy DC, "I wouldn't say I'm single,." Fly Guy DC replied, "OK, so you're single but not taken," to which Flo Milli agreed.

