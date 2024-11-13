Lady Gaga Cast in 'Wednesday' Season 2

Lady Gaga's acting career may have taken a rough turn this year with the dismal box office performance of Joker: Folie à Deux, but she is looking to get it back on track by joining the cast of Wednesday season 2.

Entertainment Weekly can officially confirm that Mother Monster has joined the cast of the hit Netflix show and she will be appearing alongside the show's star, Jenna Ortega, in the upcoming season.

Details about Gaga's role are still unknown at this time the outlet reports. However, they can confirm that she is currently in Europe to film for the second season.

Neither representatives for Gaga nor Netflix have responded to the latest revelation at this time.

Season 1 of the show was a hit and helped to catapult an album track by Gaga back on to the charts. Her song "Bloody Mary" went viral thanks to a dance on TikTok. Gaga even partook in the dance herself.

Gaga previously interacted with the spooky show's X account after it praised the singer-songwriter for calling her fans "Little Monsters."

"Slay Wednesday! 💋 You're welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉)," she said on X.

It is worth noting that "Bloody Mary" does not actually appear in Wednesday. The song went on to peak at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It originally appeared as a deep cut on her Born This Way album from 2011.

Ortega started playing Wednesday in 2022. Since then, the show has courted a large following as it follows the titular character across her formative years as a student and a budding psychic.

The actress previously shared that she wanted Gaga to join the cast of season 2 in an interview with Variety.

"I'm sure Netflix would love that. I think Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had this weird mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other," she told the outlet.

Further details about season 2 are set to be revealed in the coming months.