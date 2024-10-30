Lady Gaga Shares Meaning of 'Disease' Following MV Release: 'It's About Facing That Fear'

Lady Gaga has finally released the music video for "Disease." The singer also uploaded an Instagram post, which promoted the song and shared her thoughts regarding her new track.

On October 30, Gaga shared her thoughts on her latest release, "I think a lot about the relationship I have with my own inner demons. It's never been easy for me to face how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil. It makes me feel claustrophobic."

"Disease is about facing that fear," the singer stated. "Facing myself and my inner darkness, and realizing that sometimes I can't win or escape the parts of myself that scare me."

Gaga continued:

"Dancing, morphing, running, purging. Again and again, back with myself. This integration is ultimately beautiful to me because it's mined and I've learned to handle it. I am the conductor of my own symphony. I am every actor in the plays that are my art and my life."

Watch the full MV for "Disease" here:

Earlier on October 28, Gaga conveyed her excitement over her upcoming projects.

According to her post, the singer expressed how happy she was to give fans new content, describing it as "an insane joy."

She then declared that there's "a lot more" to come, before thanking her fans for their love and support.