SZA Explains Why She Regrets Getting a BBL: 'I'm So Mad I Did That Sh*t'

SZA is getting candid about the one plastic surgery regret that she has.

In a new interview, the singer spoke candidly about her regret that she had undergone a procedure for a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift), revealing that she gained weight from the procedure.

"I'm so mad I did that sh-t. I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid. But who gives a f--k?" she told British Vogue.

She went on to say that the procedure was not a need and that she has other things about herself that she should have worked on instead of getting a BBL.

"You got a BBL, you realise you didn't need the s--t. It doesn't matter. I'll do a whole bunch more s--t just like it if I want to before I'm f--king dead because this body is temporary. It just wasn't super necessary – I have other s--t that I need to work on about myself...," SZA said.

"I need to get my f--king mental health together... Not to say you can't do those things simultaneously, just, for me, I realize wherever you go, there you'll be," she continued.

Despite some of her hesitations and regrets about getting a BBL, SZA shared that she loves the work that she has had done and that she is "grateful" for it.

"But I love my butt. Don't get me wrong. My booty look nice. And I'm grateful that it looks pretty much... I don't know, sometimes natural, but I don't even care. It's something that I wanted. I'm enjoying it. I love shaking it," she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, SZA opened up about her hesitations with the music industry and questioned if she is really done with music.

"Every day I grapple with, 'Am I done with music?' Maybe I'm just not meant to be famous – I'm crashing and burning and behaving erratically. It's not for me because I have so much anxiety," she told the outlet.

"But why would God put me in this position if I wasn't supposed to be doing this? So I just keep trying to rise to the occasion. But I'm also just like, 'Please, the occasion is beating my a-s,'" she continued.

Her last album was 2022's SOS, which became one of the biggest albums of the decade and spawned the hits "Snooze" and "Kill Bill" both of which became top 5 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.