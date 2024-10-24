SZA Replies to Fan's Comment That New Music Is 'On The Way'

SZA's newest revelation on social media has caused reactions from fans.

On October 25, SZA uploaded a new post on Instagram to promote her upcoming film with Keke Palmer titled, "One of Them Days." The promotional poster instantly drew traction from the "Kill Bill" hitmaker's fans, as most expressed excitement over her new endeavor.

While many anticipated SZA's acting skills, some fans in the comments begged to differ. One fan told SZA to "hop on the album train" and "drop some music."

SZA noticed the comment and replied that she was busy with other things like the film. However, she added that new music was on the way.

"I know context clues are hard for y'all lmao. I been pretty busy with alotta other things, like this movie. Music OTW, sit tight," SZA responded.

SZA shares that new music is on the way. pic.twitter.com/6q0FRJatYn — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 24, 2024

Some netizens didn't like the inquiry, leading them to call out the fan's behavior and encourage SZA not to be pressured by the demand.

One netizen stated, "Take your time love! Don't worry about people rushing your process. Live your life for you! Love and harmony your way!"

Meanwhile, the official trailer for "One of Them Days" was released on October 24. The film tells the story of best friends Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA), who race against time to pay their rent after the latter's boyfriend misused their rent money.