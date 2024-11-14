SZA Says She Questions if She's 'Done With Music' Daily

SZA is gearing up to release plenty of new music this year, though, it will not sound like her previous works.

The superstar singer sat down for an interview with British Vogue where she spoke about what fans can expect from her new album, LANA.

"I think I am making music from a more beautiful place. From a more possible place versus a more angsty place. I'm not identifying with my brokenness. It's not my identity. It's sh-t that happened to me," she told the publication.

SZA also spoke about the past cruelty that she faced and how moving past that has made her music sound different.

"Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point. Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get," she added.

British Vogue went on to reveal that LANA is due out sometime in the fall of this year along with the deluxe edition of her second studio album, SOS, though no specific release dates for the projects have been given at this time.

Despite the new projects on the way, SZA has questioned if she wants to continue to release new music or not.

"Every day I grapple with, 'Am I done with music?' Maybe I'm just not meant to be famous – I'm crashing and burning and behaving erratically. It's not for me because I have so much anxiety," she told the outlet.

"But why would God put me in this position if I wasn't supposed to be doing this? So I just keep trying to rise to the occasion. But I'm also just like, 'Please, the occasion is beating my a-s,'" she continued.

SOS took her five years to release, however, it became one of the most successful female albums of the last decade. The album continues to be the top-selling record by a Black woman this year. It earned nine Grammy nominations in 2024 and made her the most nominated artist at the 2024 ceremony. She went on to secure international artist of the year at the Brits.

At the 2025 Grammy Awards she picked up nominations for her top 10 song "Saturn" in the R&B categories.