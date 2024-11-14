LISA Opens Up About BLACKPINK Solo Ventures and Hints at the Group's Highly Anticipated Return

Fans of K-pop group BLACKPINK are counting down the days until the group makes their highly-anticipated return in 2025, and so is member LISA.

The music superstar sat down with Billboard for a new cover story released on Nov. 14 and she gushed about her plans with groupmates ROSÉ, JENNIE and JISOO to launch back into group mode next year after spending the past year and a half focusing on solo projects.

"I can't wait," she told the publication.

"We know each other so well and know how much energy we have to put into every single project. So we want to support and say, 'You did really well!' Like, JENNIE and Rosie just released their own songs, and we're on texts, we're on FaceTime. They're like family. I'm just so happy that they're releasing something. This is what we all wanted to do, so I just wanted to say that I really do love their songs," LISA added.

Following the July 2023 conclusion of the group's Born Pink World Tour, LISA released the independent singles "Rockstar" and "New Woman." JENNIE filmed The Idol last year and dropped a new single titled "Mantra" in October; and JISOO has been focusing on acting in Korean TV and film projects.

Meanwhile, ROSÉ has been gearing up to release a solo album, Rosie, and released a collaboration with Bruno Mars called "ATP." She recently appeared on Hot Ones where she dished on BLACKPINK and explained why they refuse to take a break when it comes to releasing music.

"The one thing that's so strong about BLACKPINK is the fact that each one of us, we want such big things for ourselves and we work so hard every day. I've never seen someone that's just like, 'I just want to rest.' Even if we've said that before, I don't think anyone means that. BLACKPINK is really hardworking," she shared.

The group is currently working on new music together and will embark on a tour, Rolling Stone reports. Their last album was 2022's Born Pink.