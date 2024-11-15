Diddy Shares Breakup with Jennifer Lopez Triggered Major Mood Swings: 'I've Been Called Bipolar - I'm Not'

Now that Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing legal trouble, his past romance with Jennifer Lopez is making headlines again. Diddy opened up about the relationship's end, prompting him to go to therapy in an old interview.

Jennifer Lopez has made headlines as of late after their divorce from Ben Affleck, a comeback gone wrong, and a tour that never was.

But then, Diddy was arrested on multiple sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and attention (once again) turned to her past with the man.

Diddy is still awaiting trial, scheduled in 2025 after denying three bail requests amid Feds allege of his past parties.

Diddy and Lopez couldn't have been more in the spotlight ever since a notorious club shooting incident during their relationship period from 1999 through 2001.

During the press discussions, Diddy also talked about how his split from Lopez affected his mental strength and became a major reason behind his going for therapy sessions.

Therapy taught him how to handle personal tragedies and also some of the emotional hurdles in his relationships, he said.

Diddy said in the interview, as quoted by Contact Music, "I've been called bipolar – I'm not; I just have very drastic mood swings," Diddy shared in the interview.

He went on, "I went to therapy when B.I.G. died, but a lot of my therapy has been with love and relationships. I've had therapy about my relationship with Kim [Porter], about my relationship with Jennifer. Therapy helped me through a lot of those situations."

A few weeks prior, in 2007, Diddy went on record with Essence and stated that his relationship with Lopez was, in part, his acting out over his feelings for Porter, the mother of his four children. He called Lopez his "perfect match" but admitted he was wishing their romance would reignite Porter's feelings for him.

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that while Jennifer Lopez is aware of the talk about her past with Diddy and their beef, she's not answering any questions about it publicly.

Although not linking her to Diddy's current legal challenges, her interest in their past captivates the public.