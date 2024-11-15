Kali Uchis On Omar Apollo's Movie Role: I Heard That He Was Getting His D—k Sucked From James Bond'

Grammy award-winning songstress Kali Uchis is publicly supporting best friend and frequent collaborator Omar Apollo's latest cinematic endeavor.

On the Latin Grammy Awards red carpet, Uchis shared with Rolling Stone how proud she was of his work on Luca Guadagnino's Queer. While she has yet to see the film, she notes, "I heard that he was getting his d—k sucked from James Bond. That was shocking."

The coy statement was in reference to Apollo's role in the upcoming A24 film, which contains an intimate scene between him and lead actor, Daniel Craig. Apollo plays the role of a hustler who has a steamy one-night stand with Craig's character William Lee, complete with a sex scene and full frontal nudity.

During an interview with Extra, Apollo noted that the scene wasn't awkward to film, as Craig and Guadagnino made sure to keep Apollo feeling comfortable.

"I was definitely nervous, I had never done anything in that capacity before. But I trust Luca so much and Daniel is obviously an amazing talent. If they're good, I'm good."

When scene partner Craig was asked by Variety about the reactions to the on-screen sex at the Los Angeles premiere of Queer Wednesday night, he bluntly stated: "It's pretty prudish to me."

This is 27-year-old Apollo's first acting role, with his critically acclaimed debut album Ivory earning him a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2023. Uchis has earned her fair share of accolades, with her 2024 album Orquídeas being nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at the 2025 Grammys.

Queer is due for release on November 27th, 2024.