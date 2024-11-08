Grammys 2025: Latin Music Artists Left Out of The Main Categories With One Exception

In Spanish

With four nominations, Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel has become the most-nominated Latino artist for the 2025 Grammy Awards, followed by percussionist Sheila E., who earned two nominations. This year's list for the U.S.'s top music awards once again excluded Spanish-speaking artists from major categories.

Dudamel, one of the most acclaimed classical artists by the Academy, is competing in categories for Best Orchestral Performance, Best Engineered Non-Classical Album, Best Classical Compendium, and Best Contemporary Classical Composition.

Sheila E., on her end, was nominated for Best Tropical Latin Album and Best Global Music Performance.

Latino Grammy Nominees

The remaining Latino nominees each received a single nomination, mostly in specific categories like Latin music or children's music.

Exceptions were Cardi B, nominated for Best Rap Performance with 'Enough (Miami),' and Édgar Barrera in the Composer of the Year category.

Many anticipated Shakira's latest album 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' would enter the general *Best Pop Album* category, or at least her song 'Puntería' with Cardi B would be considered, but it was overlooked. The biggest snub, however, was Camila Cabello, whose album 'C,XOXO' was ignored in a year that recognized most major pop female artists.

Here are the main nominations:

Best Latin Pop Album

'Funk Generation' - Anitta

'El Viaje' - Luis Fonsi

'García' - Kany García

'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' - Shakira

'Orquídeas' - Kali Uchis

Composer of the Year

Édgar Barrera Atención' (Ivan Cornejo) '(Entre Paréntesis)' (Shakira & Grupo Frontera) 'It Was Always You (Siempre Fuiste Tú)' (Carin Leon & Leon Bridges) 'No Se Vale' (Camilo) 'The One (Pero No Como Yo)' (Carin Leon & Kane Brown) 'Por El Contrario' (Becky G With Ángela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar) 'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido' (Karol G) 'Sincere' (Khalid) 'Tommy & Pamela' (Peso Pluma & Kenia Os)



Best Música Urbana Album

'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana' - Bad Bunny

'Rayo' - J Balvin

'FERXXOCALIPSIS' - Feid

'LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN' - Residente

'att.,' - Young Miko

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

'Compita del Destino' - El David Aguilar

'Pa' Tu Cuerpa' - Cimafunk

'Autopoiética' - Mon Laferte

'GRASA' - NATHY PELUSO

'¿Quién trae las cornetas?' - Rawayana

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

'Diamantes' - Chiquis

'Boca Chueca, Vol. 1' - Carín León

'ÉXODO' - Peso Pluma

'De Lejitos' - Jessi Uribe

Best Tropical Latin Album

MUEVENSE - Marc Anthony

Bailar- Sheila E.

Radio Güira - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) - Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Vacilón Santiaguero - Kiki Valera

Best Latin Jazz Album

'Spain Forever Again' - Michel Camilo & Tomatito

'Cubop Lives!'- Zaccai Curtis

'COLLAB' - Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

'Time and Again' - Eliane Elias

'El Trio: Live in Italy' - Horacio 'El Negro' Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola

'Cuba and Beyond' - Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet

'As I Travel' - Donald Vega feat. Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero

Best Jazz Vocal Album

'Milton + Esperanza' - Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding

Best Children's Music Album

'Brillo, Brillo!' - Lucky Diaz and The Family Jam Band

Best Album Notes

'SONtrack Original De La Película "Al Son De Beno' - Josh Kun, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

'Pepito y Paquito' - Pepe De Lucía & Javier Doria

Best Opera Recording

'Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas' - Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance