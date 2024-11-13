Kehlani's Ex Claims She Thinks Their Daughter's Spirit is One of Her Wives From a Past Life in Court Docs

More details continue to emerge surrounding Kehlani's custody case against the father of her child, Javaughn Young-White, over their 5-year-old daughter, Adela.

The Grammy-nominated singer, who uses she/they pronouns, welcomed her first child, with the guitarist in March 2019. However, things soon went sour, as Young-White now requests full custody of their child, alleging physical and emotional abuse from his baby's mother. Filing a paternity petition, he notes fears of his daughter's proximity to Kehlani's alleged "sex cult."

The latest disturbing development in their custody battle contains allegations that Kehlani has willingly allowed their daughter to be in compromising situations with fellow sex cult members under the influence of ayahuasca, from administering baths to sharing a bed.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Young-White's testimony reads: "I also learned that Respondent allows a member of the cult that she calls 'Messiah,' an adult woman, to take baths with Adeya while being under the influence of psychedelic drugs. While Respondent is on tour, and our daughter is in the care of her fellow cult members, Adeya sleeps in the bed with and is given baths by random adult members of the cult and she is often in the bedroom alone with some of these people."

Young-White continues, "I have been trying to express my fear, anger, and concern to Respondent about our daughter's living environment when she is on tour and when she is with her cult, who essentially live in her home. However, instead of addressing my feelings, she resorts to disparaging me online to her millions of social media."

Social media has responded in utter disgust at the accusations.

Can’t even be fazed about the whole Kehlani thing You can never trust a spiritual lightskin pic.twitter.com/5HSaKvTgg3 — o****** (@exoscmdump) November 13, 2024

Every time I hear something about Kehlani’s co-parenting court case it gets worse. Allegedly she stole Javaughn’s phone, secretly recorded him, used his SA experience against him + had adult members from a cult sleeping unsupervised in her child’s bedroom. pic.twitter.com/lTf4UXUvQH — Anthaony (@anthaony) November 13, 2024

can’t believe the same person i was streaming and bumping since middle school a weirdo irl kehlani wtf have you been doing man. pic.twitter.com/ofguGVF7TE — 𝑔❦. (@GAIASTRAPHOUSE) November 13, 2024

These details are only some of the many disturbing developments. The released court documents also include a series of text messages between the parents, which suggests that Kehlani believes "her daughter's spirit is her wife from another life."

Kehlani has yet to publicly comment.