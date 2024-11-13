Kehlani's Ex Claims She Thinks Their Daughter's Spirit is One of Her Wives From a Past Life in Court Docs

More details continue to emerge surrounding Kehlani's custody case against the father of her child, Javaughn Young-White, over their 5-year-old daughter, Adela.
The Grammy-nominated singer, who uses she/they pronouns, welcomed her first child, with the guitarist in March 2019. However, things soon went sour, as Young-White now requests full custody of their child, alleging physical and emotional abuse from his baby's mother. Filing a paternity petition, he notes fears of his daughter's proximity to Kehlani's alleged "sex cult."
Read more: Kehlani’s Ex Drops Bombshell Allegations Against Singer While Seeking Full Custody of Daughter
The latest disturbing development in their custody battle contains allegations that Kehlani has willingly allowed their daughter to be in compromising situations with fellow sex cult members under the influence of ayahuasca, from administering baths to sharing a bed.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Young-White's testimony reads: "I also learned that Respondent allows a member of the cult that she calls 'Messiah,' an adult woman, to take baths with Adeya while being under the influence of psychedelic drugs. While Respondent is on tour, and our daughter is in the care of her fellow cult members, Adeya sleeps in the bed with and is given baths by random adult members of the cult and she is often in the bedroom alone with some of these people."
Read more: Kehlani And SZA Video Visiting Rihanna's After Party Gone Viral Days After MET Gala - And Here's Why Fans Love It!
Young-White continues, "I have been trying to express my fear, anger, and concern to Respondent about our daughter's living environment when she is on tour and when she is with her cult, who essentially live in her home. However, instead of addressing my feelings, she resorts to disparaging me online to her millions of social media."
Social media has responded in utter disgust at the accusations.
These details are only some of the many disturbing developments. The released court documents also include a series of text messages between the parents, which suggests that Kehlani believes "her daughter's spirit is her wife from another life."
Kehlani has yet to publicly comment.
© 2024 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.