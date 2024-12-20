NLE Choppa Reveals a One-Night Stand Once Broke Into His House to Lay in His Bed

Sometimes, a one-night stand turns into a breaking and entering -- or at least for NLE Choppa they do.

During YG's appearance on the NLE Choppa-hosted show Roomie Diaries, the two rappers got into their own personal red and green flags when dating. A major red flag for Choppa is clear: breaking into his home.

The 22-year-old went on to share an unexpected anecdote about the one time his one-night-stand went strangely awry. "I put it down on this one jawn man, it was crazy. Since a youngin' I was trying to get with her but it came full circle for me to do that. Fast forward, I had some other females at the crib, had some bros over, I go upstairs to my studio. On the TV, I have cameras of my house, so I see somebody pull into the driveway. She hops out the front door and it's her."

As YG listens in disbelief, Choppa continues, "She goes to the front door and she hears fun. She gets to ringing and knocking on the door for like 30 minutes straight. It gets to the point where you can't ignore it. Tell me why this b—h is creeping from behind my house. She lifts up the window, goes to the bed, lays down and goes to sleep."

The story has made its rounds on social media, with many shocked at the crazy turn of events. "When a woman 'HEARS FUN' without her presence... YOU'RE DONE" wrote one Instagram user. "I always wanted to do something crazy like this .... Just never had the courage," commented another Instagram user, while another begs to know more. "Wait, I need to hear the rest. Did we wake her up? Like what happened when he found her in the bed."

While Choppa left the story at a cliffhanger, he and YG went on to discuss broader topics relating to dating, from maintaining good sexual health to navigating sneaky links.

Choppa has also made his own rounds in headlines, recently negating his bisexual allegations. During an appearance on former City Girls member Caresha's podcast "Caresha Please," the rapper got candid about the rumors circulating around his sexual preferences. "I'm not [bisexual], but have plenty of respect for those who is. I love women when it comes to intimacy. But I love all people. I love bisexual males, gay males, I don't mind them. They don't do anything to discomfort my space."