 Are Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Secretly Engaged?

After 8 years and one child together, musicians and collaborators Jhene Aiko and Big Sean may finally be engaged.
The "The Worst" songstress flaunted a diamond ring as paparazzi caught the couple leaving GQ's Men of the Year party in Los Angeles Thursday evening.
While either act has yet to confirm whether or not the diamond is an engagement ring, Aiko has openly shared her desire to marry the "Beware" rapper.
Aiko recently teased Sean for not putting a rock on it during an on-stage performance, gesturing towards her empty ring finger. The internet swiftly began to "bully" Sean into proposing to his longtime partner, who he's been on and off with since the release of their joint album, Twenty88, in 2016.
When asked by Charlemagne The God during their August 2024 interview why he has yet to propose to Aiko, the Detroit rapper shared, "We have a crazy connection, no matter what we arre always going to be tied together. There's a lot of work that needs to be done so we can keep going."
However, now that the couple has seemingly taken the next step, fans worry the collective pressure is not a solid foundation for their promised commitment.
Luckily, they've had more than enough practice in domestic life. In November 2022, the couple announced the arrival of their son, Noah Hasani. Aiko is already a mother to her teenage daughter, Namiko Love, whom she shares with singer O'Ryan.
