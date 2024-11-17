Taylor Swift's UK 'Eras Tour' Left Taxpayers with Nearly $1M Security Bill

Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" shows in the UK required significant funds to cover additional security measures.

While the shows were sold out, the Metropolitan Police had to allocate almost $1 million from taxpayers' funds for enhanced security during the events, in order to ensure the safety of the 14-time Grammy winner's series of concerts in London.

According to The UK Sun, the Metropolitan Police Service had to bear a significant financial responsibility exceeding $880,000 but the expenses soared with an additional $200,000 as a result of extra security measures put in place at the request of Swift's team.

These security costs escalated from $85,000 per night back in June from her first round of "Eras Tour" shows to almost $126,000 per night when the singer made her return in August for five more shows.

The sudden increase of 45% in security measures was directly linked to the growing safety worries surrounding the 34-year-old singer after three shows in Vienna were called off due to a bomb threat.

Andrea, the mother and manager of the singer, requested a police escort with specialized outriders on behalf of the the "Anti-Hero" singer's team. She reportedlymade it clear that if the security requirements were not fulfilled, the August dates could be at risk of cancellation.

The potential impact of calling off the shows was major, with the UK's live music industry facing a downturn and countless Swifties left feeling let down.

In the process of arranging a blue-light escort, Swift's mother engaged in direct discussions with government representatives such as Sue Gray, a former aide to Keir Starmer. Additionally, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper played a role by encouraging the Metropolitan Police to adopt a more adaptable approach.

Swift's concerts faced threats in Vienna, with three individuals, allegedly inspired by ISIS, aimed to carry out a suicide attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium, where she was scheduled to perform, leading to the cancellation of three shows.

Vienna police revealed that the suspects had enlisted acquaintances working as event security. The thwarted terror plot involved three suspects, aged 19, 17, and 15, who had planned to cause chaos at the venue before being intercepted by US intelligence and Europol.