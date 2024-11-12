Taylor Swift Fans Accuse Zach Bryan of Stealing Her Sound and Songs

Taylor Swift fans are finding something "better than revenge" in the downfall of country singer Zach Bryan.

Swarming on TikTok, Swifties have now begun to compare several of Swift's old songs to songs made by Bryan. They have claimed that Bryan has stolen or copied several of Swift's old songs for his own songs.

Several of these examples have now been circulating on TikTok. One of the videos puts Bryan's "Pink Skies" and Swift's "Betty" side by side. Bryan released "Pink Skies" earlier this year as a single from The Great American Bar Scene. "Betty" appears on Swift's 2020 album Folklore.

The video goes on to show a similar instrumental and arrangement between the two songs. Both songs start with an acoustic guitar followed by a harmonica. The melodies appear to be different, however.

Swifties then compared the songs "Better Days" from Great American Bar Scene which features John Mayer, and "Dear John" from Swift's 2010 album Speak Now. Interestingly, both songs involve Mayer with Swift's song rumored to be about him and the other featuring the man himself.

The next TikTok pits Bryan's song "Let You Down" from Bryan's 2020 EP Quiet, Heavy Dreams, and "Should've Said No" from Swift's 2006 self-titled debut album. The fiddle and banjo melody from song-to-song sound similar and the TikTok used that as a means of comparison between the two artists.

This is not the first time that Bryan has seen the ire of Swifties.

Previously, Bryan tweeted "eagles > chiefs Kanye > Taylor who's with me."

The post created controversy given Swift and West's years-long feud that dates back nearly two decades at this point. To add insult to injury, the tweet from Bryan insulted Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

After his tweet went viral, Bryan issued an apology to Swift. In his apology, he admitted that he was under the influence of alcohol when he made the post, and encouraged followers not to "drink and tweet."

"For the record guys I wasn't coming for Taylor the other night. I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong. I know there's a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye and I was speaking purely musically. I love Taylor's music and pray you guys know I'm human and tweet stupid things often. Hope one day I can explain this to her," Bryan said in his apology.

"Twitter gets me in trouble too much and I'd say it's best I stay off it," he added.

Commentator Megyn Kelly then called out Bryan for apologizing to Swift, saying that that she misses "real men."

The latest blow to Bryan comes as he is embroiled in a bitter breakup with ex, Brianna LaPaglia.