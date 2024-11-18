Drake's New Hairstyle Backfires, Gets Mercilessly Trolled on Social Media

Drake recently showed off a new look on his social media platform, sparking a flurry of humorous reactions from his fans.
The 38-year-old musician presented a suave picture while flaunting his revamped hairstyle in a photo shared on Instagram Stories, accentuating it with dollar signs.
Following a recent incident of cyberbullying, Drake decided to take a stand against online harassment after sharing a photo on their Instagram Stories featuring a unique hairstyle with pigtails and barrettes.
Opinions flooded in rapidly and energetically regarding the new hairstyle, with individuals eager to share their thoughts.
The rapper faced a disappointing turn of events over the weekend as the infamous "Drake curse" made an appearance.
The "Hotline Bling" singer a significant loss in a bet placed on the recent Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson boxing match. The event was broadcast live on Netflix, capturing the attention of fans worldwide as Paul emerged victorious with a unanimous decision.
Drake previously shared a snapshot of a betting receipt indicating a substantial wager of $355,000 on Tyson for the win. "I'm late but I'm here money on the liiiiiiiine for today and tmrw @stake I need some dubs," he expressed.
Following Tyson's defeat, Drake missed out on a potential $1,011,750 windfall. Luckily, the dad-of-one quickly recovered his losses days later after Jon Jones secured his UFC Heavyweight Championship title against Stipe Miocic. Drake received a generous payout of $954,000.
In recent years, Drake's history of unsuccessful sports betting has become well-known, extending back to at least 2019. During the Copa America semi-final, he placed a bet on Canada to defeat Lionel Messi's Argentina, resulting in a missed opportunity to win $2.88 million.
This led to the Argentine FA sharing a celebratory image with a caption that read "Not Like Us," reminiscent of Kendrick Lamar's diss track of the same title.
Shortly following this incident, the Canadian also faced a setback of $500,000 when he wagered on Tyson Fury to emerge victorious in a boxing match against Oleksandr Usyk. Had Fury claimed the victory, he would have received a payout exceeding $1 million from the bet.
Drake saw significant loss of $250k when he placed a bet on UFC icon Nate Diaz in a boxing bout against Jake Paul. This setback came shortly after he revealed his bold wagers amounting to nearly $1 million for the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl, showing off his high-stakes gambling approach.
