Drake's New Hairstyle Backfires, Gets Mercilessly Trolled on Social Media

Drake recently showed off a new look on his social media platform, sparking a flurry of humorous reactions from his fans.

The 38-year-old musician presented a suave picture while flaunting his revamped hairstyle in a photo shared on Instagram Stories, accentuating it with dollar signs.

Incoming think pieces on why Drake cut his hair. pic.twitter.com/hKpmApMT7S — TheBirdMan (@elbirdleaf) November 17, 2024

Following a recent incident of cyberbullying, Drake decided to take a stand against online harassment after sharing a photo on their Instagram Stories featuring a unique hairstyle with pigtails and barrettes.

Better than trying to look like a baddie pic.twitter.com/rZyEpAVIIY — Uncle Wilson (@IEmmanWilson) November 17, 2024

Opinions flooded in rapidly and energetically regarding the new hairstyle, with individuals eager to share their thoughts.

Wtf is up with these duck lips?!? Lol — The Melanin Project (@TheMelaninPRJCT) November 17, 2024

Drake should be in the Zoolander sequel at this point 😭 pic.twitter.com/iQ5DR2qkCE — Dante21 (@danteanthony703) November 18, 2024

this image is so funny for literally no reason — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) November 17, 2024

even some more bullshit added to this month — renny (@dropyacheck) November 17, 2024

He saw Kdot do it and now wants to follow the boogeyman 🤣 — King Drew👑🥷🏾 (@PapiDrewLo88) November 17, 2024

He wants to be lgbt so badly pic.twitter.com/vcPAeoPvrW — Selena Gomez Updates (@SGchartupdate) November 17, 2024

biden’s last executive order should be banning drake from sharing a new selfie. — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslime) November 17, 2024

Idc about the hair im tired of the ducc lips bro it looks crazy — Ghost (@Ghost_823) November 17, 2024

Grown ass man posing like a bad bitch in his pictures pic.twitter.com/0PgWlfJHz2 — ✦Dubs (@Dubswrld00) November 17, 2024

every time drake shares a new selfie it’s this same gay stuff. i’m so confused. ever since kendrick lamar called him gay it’s like drake is doing everything in his power to prove him right. ENOUGH!!! — poppy 🦋 (@imnotpopbase) November 17, 2024

Drake get’s rid of the pretty pony hair style but keeps the duck lips?? pic.twitter.com/qcoLYOEsb1 — Ruzz Eckzo ﾒ𝟶  (@GOdLuvzUgly_) November 18, 2024

The rapper faced a disappointing turn of events over the weekend as the infamous "Drake curse" made an appearance.

The "Hotline Bling" singer a significant loss in a bet placed on the recent Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson boxing match. The event was broadcast live on Netflix, capturing the attention of fans worldwide as Paul emerged victorious with a unanimous decision.

Drake previously shared a snapshot of a betting receipt indicating a substantial wager of $355,000 on Tyson for the win. "I'm late but I'm here money on the liiiiiiiine for today and tmrw @stake I need some dubs," he expressed.

Following Tyson's defeat, Drake missed out on a potential $1,011,750 windfall. Luckily, the dad-of-one quickly recovered his losses days later after Jon Jones secured his UFC Heavyweight Championship title against Stipe Miocic. Drake received a generous payout of $954,000.

Drake shares a selfie, showing off his new haircut after winning big from Jon Jones' fight. pic.twitter.com/85wJJgVu2Z — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 17, 2024

In recent years, Drake's history of unsuccessful sports betting has become well-known, extending back to at least 2019. During the Copa America semi-final, he placed a bet on Canada to defeat Lionel Messi's Argentina, resulting in a missed opportunity to win $2.88 million.

This led to the Argentine FA sharing a celebratory image with a caption that read "Not Like Us," reminiscent of Kendrick Lamar's diss track of the same title.

Shortly following this incident, the Canadian also faced a setback of $500,000 when he wagered on Tyson Fury to emerge victorious in a boxing match against Oleksandr Usyk. Had Fury claimed the victory, he would have received a payout exceeding $1 million from the bet.

Drake saw significant loss of $250k when he placed a bet on UFC icon Nate Diaz in a boxing bout against Jake Paul. This setback came shortly after he revealed his bold wagers amounting to nearly $1 million for the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl, showing off his high-stakes gambling approach.