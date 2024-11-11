Drake Drops $1 Million Welcome Gift for Young Thug After Jail Release, DJ Akademiks Claims

Young Thug's recent prison release has resulted in interesting reporting from DJ Akademiks. Akademiks, who is also a close associate of Drake, said during a Twitch stream that the musician "pulled up" on Young Thug two hours after his release and allegedly "gifted" him $1 million.

Drake flew to Young Thug 2 hours after he was released from jail and gave him $1,000,000



(via Akademiks stream)

As for Young Thug, or Jeffery Williams himself, he was freed from the police station on October 31. He pleaded no contest to a racketeering conspiracy and guilty to several drug and gun counts.

His probation conditions previously barred him from contacting members of street gangs, but he sought to be able to talk to and collaborate with fellow rapper Gunna as part of his probation.

During a pre-release hearing, Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, contended that the rap lyrics used against his client were taken out of context and praised Young Thug for doing good in both music and his community.

After being released, Young Thug attended Emory University School of Law to discuss their part in the justice system with aspiring lawyers.

"You gotta always look at it like they're there to put us in prison and you guys are here to keep us from prison," he said.

"Brian Steel is the best person possible. He should be a professor," he added.

Young Thug emphasized that we should support people who need it because "anyone could be one mistake away," and that students are reminded that "the truth may be out there but it's not always easy to find."

The news has been met with some mixed reactions. On social media sites like Twitter, some users praised the way the two artists were so friendly with one another.

Thrilled to have made the connection, one fan tweeted, "Drake and Thug locked in man that s*** crazy."

Still, others blasted the gesture as a reflection of how relationships work in the music business. "Feels like buying friendships, u hate to see it!"