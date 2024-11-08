Drake Shocks Fans with a Surprise Appearance -- and a Polarizing Hairstyle -- at Latto Show

Latto is currently on her Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour, and her latest guest is a good friend of hers.

The tour made its most recent stop in Toronto on Nov. 7. Of course, Toronto being Drake's hometown, Drake popped in for a surprise appearance and the pair performed the song "Housekeeping Knows," a song that appeared on Drake's 100 Gigs drop.

While the track isn't typically part of her setlist, Drake hopped on the mic from the VIP balcony to deliver.

"What's up?" he asked before the song's instrumental began to play.

Drake shared a rather unique look, sporting a blue jacket and his braids in pigtails.

"Make some noise for my motherf---king dog Big Latto," he said before joining in the performance with her.

The show took place at History in Toronto, of which Drake is a co-owner. The venue can hold up to 2,500 and opened in 2021 as a joint venture between Drake as well as Live Nation.

"Some of my most memorable shows were playing smaller rooms like History. Wanted to take those memories and what I learned to create an incredible experience for both the artists and the fans," Drake said of the venue in an Instagram post from 2021.

Drake and Latto's "Housekeeping Knows" made its way to streaming services back in August of this year. It appeared alongside "Circadian Rhythm" and "It's Up." While not as successful as other Drake releases, the song still managed to crack the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 85.

Drake could have a busy end of the year as he has previously teased his involvement with the upcoming Partynextdoor album on Instagram.