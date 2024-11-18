Mustard Hilariously Trolls Drake at Camp Flog Gnaw, Cutting Off His Music With a Bold Response

Drake is once again being trolled by DJ Mustard in the ongoing feud between him and Kendrick Lamar.

The multi-platinum producer took to the stage at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium on Nov. 17 where he he surprised the crowd by appearing to cue up Drake's Take Care hit "Crew Love."

However, that's when Mustard trolled the rapper. Before the song could really pick up steam, Mustard jumped on the mic and yelled, "Sike!" before he quickly transitioned over to Future and Lamar's song "Like That," the song that heated up the rap feud between Lamar and Drake earlier this year.

Mustard also opened his set with a theatrical rendition of "Not Like Us," the biggest hit to come out of the feud between Drake and Lamar.

As the stadium plunged into darkness, an eerie snippet of dialogue from The Sixth Sense echoed hauntingly through the crowd, seamlessly transitioning into the chilling opening line of Kendrick's chart-topping diss track: "Psst, I see dead people."

The stage then lit up to reveal Mustard manning the turntables in front of a giant mural dedicated to the City of Angels, adorned with images of Lamar as well as other Los Angeles greats.

This is not the first time that Mustard has thrown shots at Drake since the feud began. This past summer, the producer sat down with the Los Angeles Times where he called Drake a "strange" character.

"I don't think I want to make a song with that dude. He's a strange guy," Mustard said.

Fans also speculated that Mustard dissed Drake by wearing a Toronto Blue Jays cap in Kendrick's "Not Like Us" music video, but the producer later explained that it was merely a nod to his Los Angeles roots.

"I wasn't trolling. I really wasn't trolling. I bought a lot of hats that I like. I bought an STL hat, an Angels hat, a Braves hat. I put Faith of a Mustard Seed [the title of his latest album] on all of them," he told Big Boy in an interview.

"I sweated out two of my hats at Pop Out [Kendrick Lamar's Inglewood concert] and that was the last hat that I had with Faith of a Mustard Seed on it. It just happened to be a Toronto Blue Jays hat," Mustard continued.

"I grew up in the Jungles, we all wear that hat. I mean, I wear the NY hat — that's Nip's hat, the neighborhoods. Our hats mean a lot of different things so I never thought that much into it like, 'Oh, I'm tryna troll y'all.' If I was on that, then I woulda probably wacked the Blue Jay off and put an X between it. I wasn't on that, though," he concluded.