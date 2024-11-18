Country Singer Jamey Johnson Arrested For Drug Possession, Speeding Violation

Jamey Johnson has made headlines after being arrested by police authorities.

According to News Channel 5 on November 19, the "In Color" singer was arrested in Williamson County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has also released a brief statement, which confirmed the arrest and that the case was still under investigation. Johnson was charged with drug possession and speeding violations.

The arrest was also confirmed by the district attorney's office monitoring Williamson County. The outlet also shared that Johnson's bail bond was $5,000.

Johnson's arrest came amid his surprising return to the music scene after 14 years, as the country singer has just released his first new solo studio album "Midnight Gasoline." The album also contained a total of 12 tracks.

Earlier this November, Johnson was even engaged in an interview with Billboard. The singer revealed that he had been busy with touring and had written new content ever since releasing his previous album "The Guitar Song" in 2010.

Billboard also shared that "Sober" was one of the first songs released from "Midnight Gasoline" and asked Johnson about his inspiration and sobriety.

Johnson then replied that the last time he had a drink was in September 2011 and that he had stopped smoking pot in 2015. He also added, "Nine years. In that time period, it was all about sobriety."