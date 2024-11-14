Zach Bryan Will Not Face Charges Following Oklahoma Arrest Amid Split With Brianna Chickenfry

Zach Bryan's scuffle last year has led him to face charges. However, new details have emerged regarding his case.

In September 2023, the musician was charged with obstruction of an investigation and brought to the Craig County Jail. Shortly, following his release, Bryan released a statement on his official SNS.

The singer shared that he indeed had an altercation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, saying that emotions got the best of him at the moment and that he was out of line. Bryan highlighted his support for law enforcement, before laying out his frustration and apology.

"I was frustrated at the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize," Bryan said in his tweet.

According to TMZ on November 14, Bryan received some good news about his pending case. The outlet shared that the singer has now been freed of the charges.

Michelle Lowry, the spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office in Craig County, Oklahoma, shared that the prosecutors have settled to defer charges against Bryan for six months.

As a result of Bryan not getting into trouble since that six-month head start, prosecutors have now agreed to fully drop the case against the singer.

Amid Bryan's dismissal, the singer has been in the spotlight ever since his breakup with ex-girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry, also known as Brianna LaPaglia. In October, Bryan dropped the breakup news on his Instagram Stories.

Bryan also said that Chickenfry has loved him for a very long time and that he will always be grateful for her.

He continued, "I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things."

After highlighting that the breakup was the best decision for both of them, he requested everyone to respect Chickenfry's privacy.