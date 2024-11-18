50 Calls a Day: Kim Porter Exposed Diddy's 'Very Intrusive Love' While Dating Jennifer Lopez

Kim Porter once revealed that Sean "Diddy" Combs often kept in touch with her while he was dating Jennifer Lopez. The pair began dating before Combs' high-profile relationship with Lopez, which ended in 2001. Porter alleged that even after their split, Diddy continued to pursue her.

During an Essence interview, Porter went on to detail how they changed the locks of their home after the end of their relationship.

"I told him someone's got to go, and it isn't going to be me and these kids," she said.

But even as she tried to shake it off, Diddy supposedly rang her 50 to 60 times a day.

"Sometimes I wouldn't even talk to him because I was so angry," Porter explained. "I couldn't be 'nice Kim.' I had to be, you know, that b****. Like, this is not going down."

Porter claimed Diddy often stopped by her home unannounced and was "disregardful" of their established visitation schedule regarding the children.

"It was like my life was not my own," she stated. "He was very, very intrusive."

After Diddy got into trouble over a nightclub shooting in 2001, Porter eventually made peace with him. Diddy visited her often in Georgia after he was cleared.

Reflecting on their relationship, Porter described Diddy as "gentle, giving, and sensitive." As much as his darker actions and leanings were a source of remorse for her, she was thankful, too, because he was "really a good guy, with a big, big heart."

While Diddy has gone through how he moved toward Lopez while still with Porter, he said their connection had been rocky, and he sought solace outside of it.

"It wasn't boom, I just woke up one morning and started messing with Jennifer and left Kim," he added.

Although at first, Diddy loved Lopez for the aggression that Porter lacked, he later realized that he missed Porter's calm.

Despite the couple's history, Diddy is notoriously private about his relationships, and his love life continues to be a hot topic for the public amid his current scandal.