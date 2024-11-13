Diddy's Son Justin Combs Reacts to Meek Mill Claiming 'No Diddy'

Justin Combs is not letting Meek Mill's slight of his father go without notice.

Mill was caught on the streets on Nov. 13 by Hood Report, who gave him an open floor to talk about Diddy in the wake of all the allegations against the embattled mogul.

"No Diddy Gang, Meek Milly in real life -- don't ever disrespect me, ya heard?" he told Hood Report.

However, Combs caught wind of what was said about his father and left his own comment on the video.

"Smh," he said in response to Meek's comments.

The Diddy and Meek rumors started when a lawsuit by music producer Rodney Jones against Diddy claimed that Diddy had a sexual relationship with "a Philadelphia rapper who has previously been in a relationship with Nicki Minaj."

This led fans to speculate that it was Meek who had the relationship with Diddy. He is from Philadelphia and did date Minaj from 2015-2017, however, he has always denied the Diddy claims.

After the allegations were made public, Meek hit back on social media and offered anyone $100,000 to prove why his name is linked to Diddy.

"I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to 'Diddy' Case.... I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving 'meek' anything to do with buddy! 'Something not right,'" he said on X.

I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to “Diddy” Case…. I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving “meek” anything to do with buddy! “Something not right” — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 23, 2024

He shared that he is not concerned about the rumors of a sexual relationship between him and Diddy. Instead, he was more concerned about how it would affect business affairs.

"The streets know wassup with me [that's] not the case," Meek wrote. "We talking about [the] business side. Somebody powering these bad campaigns with ['Meek Mill'] again. I got 100k for a thorough investigation of who's powering and how exactly my name [is connected] to this," Meek said in another post.

The streets know wassup with me thats not the case….We talking about business side ,somebody powering these bad campaigns🤷🏾‍♂️ with “meeek mill” again I got 100k for a thorough investigation of who’s powering and how exactly my name connect to this… — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 23, 2024

However, he the upped his reward to $1 million to those who can prove that he had a relationship with Diddy.

"I will personally give you a million dollars if these stories add up in anything weird beyond trench/hood level ... it's 2 things we can't do in the trenches ... it's no way yall know what type of man I am #cybertruck at 12 tap in lil buddy!" he said.

I will personally give you a million dollars if these stories add up in anything weird beyond trench/hood level … it’s 2 things we can’t do in the trenches … it’s no way yall know what type of man I am #cybertruck at 12 tap in lil buddy! https://t.co/aKUeFnPGP5 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 20, 2024

Diddy remains behind bars in New York on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He is next due in court in May of 2025.