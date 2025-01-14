Meek Mill's Bold TikTok Purchase Idea Roasted on Social Media: 'Learn How To Not Embarrass Yourself'

Meek Mill has emerged in the midst of social media turmoil by proposing to acquire TikTok.

With the popular app's future hanging in the balance due to a potential U.S. ban, the rapper took to X to boldly declare, "Sell tik tok to me!"

Sell tik tok to me! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 14, 2025

This simple yet audacious statement, lacking further explanation, quickly ignited a wave of criticism and mockery across the internet.

Social media users quickly coined the hypothetical app name MeekTok in response to the idea, leaving everyone in stitches.

Even though he has established connections with influential figures, such as Jay-Z, Meek Mill's proposal sparked doubt among many, prompting them to wonder if he was genuinely serious or just seeking some extra spotlight.

News of Meek Mill's ambition came after he shared his insights on the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

In response to the devastating LA fires, which the Associated Press labeled as the "most destructive" in the city's history, Meek Mill took to his X to offer words of comfort and understanding to those affected.

Drawing from his own experience of having his home engulfed in flames, he empathized with the trauma that fire survivors may be facing, having personally dealt with post-traumatic stress as a result.

"Prayers to la I never knew about fire trauma until my house caught on fire.... I was smelling fire in my sleep jumping up for 3 years... I didnt know that type of trauma existed, so I was just dealing with it as a kid," he said in a tweet.

"Prayers to the family's experiencing that first hand!"