Carrie Underwood Returns to CMA Stage for Surprise Duet: Watch

Cody Johnson surprised the 58th CMA Awards with a live duet with Carrie Underwood.
The conutry stars delivered a heartfelt rendition of their song "I'm Gonna Love You" at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday evening.
The song is featured in the deluxe version of Johnson's latest release, "Leather," and is one of the 13 new additions in the extended album.
Fans were pleasantly surprised by the return of the former "American Idol" star both in terms of her appearance and vocal performance.
Underwood found herself absent from the list of CMA Award nominees for the first time. With no mention of her as a scheduled performer, fans initially speculated that she might be taking a break from the ceremony.
© 2024 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.