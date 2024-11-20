Carrie Underwood Returns to CMA Stage for Surprise Duet: Watch

Cody Johnson surprised the 58th CMA Awards with a live duet with Carrie Underwood.

The conutry stars delivered a heartfelt rendition of their song "I'm Gonna Love You" at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday evening.

The song is featured in the deluxe version of Johnson's latest release, "Leather," and is one of the 13 new additions in the extended album.

Fans were pleasantly surprised by the return of the former "American Idol" star both in terms of her appearance and vocal performance.

A lot to unpack here.@carrieunderwood @codyjohnson



She was literally wearing leather and lace.



She gave zero fucks about the show or the awards. Just the country music.



Piano ballads always win.#CMAawards pic.twitter.com/nzChDecLeu — Alison Bonaguro (@alisonbonaguro) November 21, 2024

Seriously tho @carrieunderwood and @codyjohnson are some of the only artists that ACTUALLY sing as perfect as the records sound, if not better. True true talent. #CMA #CMAs #cmaawards — Carolyn Miller (@Carolyn_Miller) November 21, 2024

Oh my Carrie Underwood looks way different. Or maybe I just haven't seen her in a while. — Kristina (@Oddsenzs) November 21, 2024

Carrie Underwood is still elite pic.twitter.com/RYeCv9st7u — Joe Broskii (@itsjoethesecond) November 21, 2024

Underwood found herself absent from the list of CMA Award nominees for the first time. With no mention of her as a scheduled performer, fans initially speculated that she might be taking a break from the ceremony.