Billy Ray Cyrus Defends Beyoncé: 'She Doesn't Need a Trophy From The CMA'

Country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus is speaking out in defense of Beyoncé's Country Music Awards snub.

Beyoncé released the critically acclaimed country album Cowboy Carter in March 2024, featuring Americana acts like Dolly Parton, Linda Martell, and Shaboozey. While the project earned the songstress 11 Grammy nominations for the 2025 awards -- more country music nominations than any other artist -- the album was not recognized by the CMAs.

This angered many fans, and seemingly, Billy Ray Cyrus. The "Achy Break Heart" singer took to Instagram to express his displeasure, writing: "I'm so happy and proud to see country music opening their doors and format to be inclusive to all people, all styles. @lilnasx and I won this award in 2019 for Event Of The Year... but you wouldn't have seen it because they didn't air it in the show. I was surprised to see @beyonce wasn't nominated??? Her album was brilliant... her single ruled. But she knows that. She doesn't need a trophy from the CMA... or permission .... or approval from any of their judges.

He closed the statement with a quote from Muhammad Ali, reading, "When ya knock em out.... Ya don't need no judge".

Ray's estranged daughter Miley Cyrus is featured on the album, with "II Most Wanted" being one of the most Spotify streamed tracks from the record. She has also publicly supported Beyoncé, congratulating her on her Grammy nominations. During an interview with W Magazine, Cyrus noted that Beyoncé has been a close source of guidance for her. "Sometimes I forget to talk about things that are a ­normal part of my day-to-day, like texting with Beyoncé."

Billy Ray and his Grammy award-winning daughter are rumored to have a strained relationship following his divorce from her mother Tish in April 2022. Both moved on not long after that, with Tish marrying Dominic Purcell in August 2023 and Billy Ray walking down the aisle with Firerose in October 2023, though he filed for divorce from the singer soon after, citing irreconcilable inappropriate marital conduct as the reason for divorce and seeking an annulment on the grounds of fraud.

During an interview with David Letterman, the "Flowers" singer addressed her father, sharing, "I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He's almost given me this map. And there's a map of what to do and what not to do, and he's guided me on both. I also inherited the narcissism from my father," she noted.