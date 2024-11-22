Ariana Grande Named as Top Contender For 'Best Supporting Actress' in Oscars — Will She Win the Award?

Ariana Grande might just be setting another milestone in her flourishing career, as the "Wicked" star could win at the Oscars.

On November 21, Variety officially released its predictions for the 2025 Oscars. The magazine shared that the winner predictions belong to its Awards Circuit section, which will include many other updates regarding several award-giving bodies such as the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, and Tonys.

It then specified a list of actresses included in its 2025 Oscars Predictions for the Best Supporting Role. A total of 30 actresses were lined up in the rankings, and many were considered for their outstanding performances in films and television series.

However, the No. 1 was claimed by none other than Grande, who is currently making a lot of buzz with her performance as Glinda Upland in "Wicked." Grande was also accompanied in the top five by nominees Zoe Saldaña, Isabella Rossellini, Saoirse Ronan, and Monica Barbaro.

Variety also expounded on Grande's depth as an actress, describing how the singer managed to "bring charm and wit" to the character. Grande was also praised for her comedic timing, alongside her delivery of one-liners and showcasing her endearing presence.

The Oscar prediction garnered attention among fans, who expressed their enthusiasm and support for Grande.