Ariana Grande Impersonator Paige Niemann Banned on TikTok, Arianators Celebrate: 'We Won'

Fans of Ariana Grande have taken to social media to express their joy regarding the banning of the singer's impersonator, Paige Niemman.

According to several posts on X (formerly Twitter), screenshots showing Niemann's TikTok page being banned on the platform were uploaded. The feed was also seen as blank, with her content now deleted and unavailable. Fans have also found out that Niemann's Instagram account was also cleared out.

Following the banning of her official SNS, many fans celebrated online. Some remarks included, "The evil has been defeated," "The world is finally healing," and "We just keep getting blessed this week."

Read more of their reactions here:

did you hear this woman is on only fans… think about what she does… now only fans… she needs to be banned from more than tiktok https://t.co/FWyYtVy4Z9 — lyds 💋 (@brinamyart) November 20, 2024

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors With a Lie Detector Test

Niemann became popular due to her striking resemblance to Grande, and while it initially garnered positive attention, the influencer eventually left a sour note to fans when she launched an OnlyFans account while cosplaying the "Love Me Harder" songstress.

Fans call out Ariana Grande cosplayer Paige Niemann for starting an OnlyFans under the guise of the singer. pic.twitter.com/zxawp5CCo9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 3, 2022

Paige Niemann starting an OF cosplaying as Ariana Grande is one of the most disrespectful things i’ve ever seen.



In my opinion this is going too far and is disgusting, weird and INSANELY DISRESPECTFUL. pic.twitter.com/1HHP91DAgG — kayIah 🤍 fan account (@obviousbyari) September 2, 2022

Other instances also include the influencer getting flak for impersonating Grande's wedding photos with ex-husband Dalton Gomez, which sparked mixed reactions for making a personal event her main cosplaying subject.

Though Niemman once shared that she isn't a fan anymore, netizens are still frustrated by the influencer's constant impersonation of Grande.

Paige Niemann: “I’m not a fan of Ariana Grande anymore”



Also Paige: pic.twitter.com/kkqfjvrXFf — sara (@myneedysrem) August 4, 2021

Moreover, fans have kept an eye on the subtle exchanges between Niemann and Grande on social media.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Grande revealed that she would want to confront any of her impersonators.

This hint eventually reached the attention of Niemann, who seemingly responded, "Me when I get confronted in a fun way."